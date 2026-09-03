Nomads Art festival celebrates nomadic culture in Cholpon-Ata

The festival is currently accompanied by a theatrical exhibition. A parade of representatives participating in the event was also held.

In addition, live music is being performed as part of the festival, accompanied by the "Kambarkan" ensemble.

The event was opened by Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, and is attended by artists, creative personalities and people who have contributed to the cultural sector from Kyrgyzstan and other countries.

During the festival, national music, creative arts, and cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people will be presented.

Today at 19:00, a concert program will be presented with the participation of masters from Kyrgyzstan and abroad.

The program for the following days is as follows:

September 3 - instrumental art competition and evening concert;

September 4 - vocal and instrumental performers' competition and evening concert;

September 5 - the ceremony of awarding the winners and the final gala concert will be held.

Earlier, it was reported that the Eco of Nomads International Ethno-Song Festival officially opened at the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome as part of the VI World Nomad Games.