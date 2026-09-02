Eco of Nomads ethno-song festival opens at World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
The Eco of Nomads International Ethno-Song Festival has officially opened at the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome as part of the VI World Nomad Games, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
The festival is set to become one of the main cultural and music events of the World Nomad Games.
Held between September 1 and 4 the festival brings together artists from 20 countries across four continents.
21 contestants will be performing 42 creative numbers.
The festival showcases musical heritage and national traditions from Europe, Asia, America, and Africa.
September 2 is the Ethno-Hit Day with performances reflecting national heritage and musical culture.
September 3 is the World Hit Day. The contestants will perform famous global songs reinterpreted through national styles, blending nomadic culture with modern music.
The Grand Finale will be staged on September 4. The festival will conclude with an awarding ceremony and a major concert featuring Kyrgyz and international stars.