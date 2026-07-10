Nomadic flavors to take center stage: Chefs to battle at World Nomad Games

In his words, this competition was first organized as a pilot project in 2018.

"This year, as part of the VI World Nomad Games, chefs from 15 countries will participate in the "World Nomad Cuisine" competition. Each country will be represented by one chef and their assistant, so approximately 30 masters will compete. The competition will take place from September 2nd to 5th, focusing on the concept of "cooking nomadic dishes with a modern presentation." Preparations are currently underway. The dishes will be cooked in kazans (iron pots), on stones, and the jury will present them in a modern style. The panel of judges will evaluate the chefs' work and select the best of the best," Tentimishev said.

As has been revealed, the chefs will prepare three types of dishes as part of the competition.

"According to the regulations, participants must prepare three types of national dishes. On the first day, they will make byzhy (Kyrgyz stuffed sausage), and on the second, kuurdak (fried meat with potatoes). On the third day, in the semifinals, we are preparing a "secret box" task for them. "Each chef will be given a box containing the same ingredients, from which they will have to prepare any dish, relying solely on their imagination," he noted.

The competition will feature chefs from Canada, England, Moldova, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Russia, and other countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana had hosted the national culture and cuisine festival to celebrate the People’s Unity Day.