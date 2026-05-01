Astana hosts national culture and cuisine festival to celebrate People’s Unity Day

A lively, festive spirit set the tone immediately, combining the sights of traditional costumes, the sounds of music and chatter, and the rich smells of local cuisine.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

For the first time, the festival brought together representatives of more than 20 ethnocultural centers of the capital, each striving to showcase their culture through details - from traditional treats to folk crafts.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

According to the event organizer, Zaure Ospanova, the festival became a symbolic reflection of the country’s multinational unity.

Kazakhstan is a multinational country where representatives of different peoples live in peace and friendship. On Unity Day, we wanted to show this friendship and cohesion and give people a celebration. There are many people here in national costumes, songs are being performed, and various acts are taking place, all of this once again reminds us of unity, Zaure Ospanova says.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Concert performances by ethnocultural associations followed one another on stage. Dances, songs, and instrumental performances created a festive atmosphere where each culture had its own voice, yet all blended into a shared rhythm of unity.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Guests of the event were able to get acquainted with national dishes and immerse themselves in the traditions and customs of different ethnic groups.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Interactive zones and entertainment programs were organized for families with children, including a competition for the best national costume among young participants. Children proudly appeared in traditional outfits, turning the venue into a bright, living gallery of ethnic diversity.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

The festival became not just a celebratory event, but a space where culture could be experienced firsthand - through taste, sound, movement, and communication, once again emphasizing the idea of unity and mutual respect among the peoples of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Earlier, Qazinform reported the national livestock expedition, Dala.Camp, has kicked off in Astana, with participants embarking on a 16-day route across the regions of the country.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

It is worth noting that on May 1, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of People’s Unity, a public holiday that reflects the country’s unique identity as a home to more than 130 ethnic groups.