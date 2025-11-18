Nodira Akhmedova wins gold at 5th Qatar Taekwondo Open Championships
14:57, 18 November 2025
Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete Nodira Akhmedova (-53kg) has claimed victory at the 5th Qatar Taekwondo Open Championships in Doha, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the final, the Kazakhstani athlete defeated French Lenya Kamkasoumphou to take the gold medal.
