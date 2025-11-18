EN
    Nodira Akhmedova wins gold at 5th Qatar Taekwondo Open Championships

    14:57, 18 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete Nodira Akhmedova (-53kg) has claimed victory at the 5th Qatar Taekwondo Open Championships in Doha, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the final, the Kazakhstani athlete defeated French Lenya Kamkasoumphou to take the gold medal.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan's Bauyrzhan Khassenov and Nurbek Gazez have earned medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Nariman Mergalym
