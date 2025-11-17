Kazakh taekwondo fighters bag two medals in Riyadh

Bauyrzhan Khassenov takes silver

Bauyrzhan Khassenov of Kazakhstan became the silver medalist in the men's over 82 kg division.

In the final match, the Kazakh athlete faced Marat Mavlonov of Uzbekistan. Mavlonov won the decisive bout with a round score of 2-0 (round scores: 4-4, 13-6).

Photo credit: NOC

Bronze medal for Nurbek Gazez

Kazakh taekwondo athlete Nurbek Gazez secured the bronze medal in the men's under 67 kg weight class.

In the fight for third place, Gazez competed against Ibrahim Maiga of Burkina Faso. Nurbek Gazez won the bout with a 2-1 round score, clinching the bronze medal for Kazakhstan.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakh taekwondo athlete Kamila Aimukasheva claimed the bronze medal at the Games.