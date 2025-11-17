EN
    Kazakh taekwondo fighters bag two medals in Riyadh

    22:49, 17 November 2025

    Kazakhstan's Bauyrzhan Khassenov and Nurbek Gazez have earned medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Taekwondo athlete Bauyrzhan Khassenov
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy/ NOC

    Bauyrzhan Khassenov takes silver

    Bauyrzhan Khassenov of Kazakhstan became the silver medalist in the men's over 82 kg division.

    In the final match, the Kazakh athlete faced Marat Mavlonov of Uzbekistan. Mavlonov won the decisive bout with a round score of 2-0 (round scores: 4-4, 13-6).

    Gazez
    Photo credit: NOC

    Bronze medal for Nurbek Gazez

    Kazakh taekwondo athlete Nurbek Gazez secured the bronze medal in the men's under 67 kg weight class.

    In the fight for third place, Gazez competed against Ibrahim Maiga of Burkina Faso. Nurbek Gazez won the bout with a 2-1 round score, clinching the bronze medal for Kazakhstan.

    As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakh taekwondo athlete Kamila Aimukasheva claimed the bronze medal at the Games.

