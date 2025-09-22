Nodira Akhmedova pockets silver at taekwondo tournament in Poland

Akhmedova defeated Aleksandra Georgieva of Bulgaria with a score of 2:1 in the semifinals.

In the final, Kazakhstan’s Akhmedova went up against Spain’s Violeta Arribas, who came out on top with a 2–0 victory.

Thus, Nodira Akhmedova earned the silver medal.

As reported earlier, she has secured bronze by defeating Vietnam’s Thi Kim Truong with a score of 2:0.