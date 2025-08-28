Nodira Akhmedova grabs bronze at World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge in South Korea
16:22, 28 August 2025
The Muju Taekwondowon 2025 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge kicked off in Muju, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
On the opening day of the tournament, Kazakhstan’s Nodira Akhmedova (49 kg) secured the 3rd place by defeating Vietnam’s Thi Kim Truong with a score of 2:0.
As reported earlier, world No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has scored her second victory at the U.S. Open 2025.