    Nodira Akhmedova grabs bronze at World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge in South Korea

    16:22, 28 August 2025

    The Muju Taekwondowon 2025 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge kicked off in Muju, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: World Taekwondo

    On the opening day of the tournament, Kazakhstan’s Nodira Akhmedova (49 kg) secured the 3rd place by defeating Vietnam’s Thi Kim Truong with a score of 2:0.

    As reported earlier, world No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has scored her second victory at the U.S. Open 2025.

     

    Taekwondo Sport South Korea
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
