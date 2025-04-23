NOC Chairman Golovkin, president of Kazakh Equestrian Sports Federation Bayaliyev meet

The meeting on Wednesday discussed the development of equestrian sports in Kazakhstan, including athletes’ training and support for participation in international tournaments, with a focus on infrastructure development, advancing the national team’s training as well as the promotion of the sport.

Prospects for implementing joint initiatives aimed at promoting the equestrian sports, enhancing Kazakhstan’s international positions as well as increasing the prestige of the Olympic equestrian sports were also discussed.

Preparation plans for the upcoming tournaments and expanding international cooperation were reviewed as well.

Bayaliyev said: ‘Kazakhstan regards equestrian sports not as a competition, but national heritage and a way for integration in the international arena’.

Our aim is to enhance the country’s positions in the world sports community, raise young talents and promote equestrian events such as eventing, show jumping and dressage, he said.

