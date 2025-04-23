EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    NOC Chairman Golovkin, president of Kazakh Equestrian Sports Federation Bayaliyev meet

    20:10, 23 April 2025

    Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee Chairman Gennady Golovkin met with Rustam Bayaliyev, president of the Federation of Equestrian Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    NOC Chairman Golovkin, president of Kazakh Equestrian Sports Federation Bayaliyev meet
    Photo credit: press service of Federation of Equestrian Sports of Kazakhstan

    The meeting on Wednesday discussed the development of equestrian sports in Kazakhstan, including athletes’ training and support for participation in international tournaments, with a focus on infrastructure development, advancing the national team’s training as well as the promotion of the sport.

    Prospects for implementing joint initiatives aimed at promoting the equestrian sports, enhancing Kazakhstan’s international positions as well as increasing the prestige of the Olympic equestrian sports were also discussed.

    Preparation plans for the upcoming tournaments and expanding international cooperation were reviewed as well.

    Bayaliyev said: ‘Kazakhstan regards equestrian sports not as a competition, but national heritage and a way for integration in the international arena’.

    Our aim is to enhance the country’s positions in the world sports community, raise young talents and promote equestrian events such as eventing, show jumping and dressage, he said.

    Earlier, the new president of Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation had been named

    National Olympic Committee Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All