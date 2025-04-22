EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    New president of Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation named

    20:16, 22 April 2025

    Yerzhan Birzhanov was elected to be the next president of the Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation during its special meeting in Astana Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    New president of Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation named
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry stated that Birzhanov was elected as the president of the Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation, taking over the post from Dauren Adilbekov.

    Birzhanov previously served as the First Vice-President of the Federation.

    Important and ambitious tasks are set before the Federation, said Deputy Tourism and Sport Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zharasbayev, adding that ‘the Ministry is ready for constructive cooperation and comprehensive support’.

    Earlier it was reported that Assan Darbayev had been appointed the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan. 

    Appointments Appointments, dismissals Sport Ministries Tourism and Sport
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All