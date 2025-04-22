New president of Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation named

The Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry stated that Birzhanov was elected as the president of the Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation, taking over the post from Dauren Adilbekov.

Birzhanov previously served as the First Vice-President of the Federation.

Important and ambitious tasks are set before the Federation, said Deputy Tourism and Sport Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zharasbayev, adding that ‘the Ministry is ready for constructive cooperation and comprehensive support’.

