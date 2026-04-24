Noah Kahan’s album, Kehlani’s release and Madonna’s return

New releases

Noah Kahan drops The Great Divide, following the success of his previous album Stick Season.

Kehlani releases her self-titled album, featuring collaborations with Brandy, Missy Elliott, Cardi B and Big Sean.

Meghan Trainor delivers her seventh studio album Toy With Me.

Ringo Starr returns with his 22nd solo record Long Long Road.

Niall Horan shares new single Little More Time, reflecting on the desire to pause meaningful moments.

Music news

Katseye will perform at the 2026 American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The group received three nominations, including New Artist of the Year and Best Music Video for “Gnarly”. They recently made their Coachella debut, where they premiered their new single “Pinky Up” live.

Madonna confirms Confessions II, a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. She also made a surprise appearance at Coachella during Sabrina Carpenter’s headline set. The stars performed “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.” They also debuted a new song believed to be from her upcoming album.

Shania Twain will host the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 17 and will be streamed globally.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.