Under the updated Women’s Eligibility Policy, players will be required to undergo a one-time screening for the SRY gene, which is typically found on the Y chromosome and is associated with male sex development.

The policy entered into force on July 21, 2026, replacing the previous regulations. According to the WTA, the changes are intended to preserve the integrity of women’s professional tennis and ensure fair competition.

Screening may be conducted using a saliva sample, a cheek swab or a blood sample. A negative result will normally be accepted for the rest of the player’s career unless there is reason to believe it is inaccurate.

Players who test positive for the SRY gene will be temporarily ineligible to compete pending further medical assessment. They may still qualify if they demonstrate that, due to complete androgen insensitivity syndrome or another disorder of sex development, they have never experienced the physiological effects of male puberty.

Any player who refuses to undergo screening or fails to cooperate with the assessment process will not be eligible to participate in WTA tournaments. Possible disciplinary measures include a warning, a fine, temporary ineligibility, exclusion from tournaments or the disqualification of results achieved while ineligible.

All screening results and medical information will be treated as confidential and processed as sensitive personal data. The WTA said it would not comment publicly on individual cases unless responding to statements made by a player or their representatives.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Pentagon had introduced annual testosterone deficiency screening for US service members aged 30 and older.