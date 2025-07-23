Small plane crashes on busy highway in Italy, 2 killed
A small plane crashed onto a busy roadway and immediately caught fire in Azzano Mella commune of Italy’s Brescia province, Kazinform News Agency learned from ANSA.
The moment of the crash fall was caught on video.
Two bodies – a man and a woman – were recovered from the aircraft. Both sustained fatal injuries.
Several cars were damaged by the plane wreckage, but the drivers were not injured.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
🇮🇹🛬 Video of the crash of an ultralight aircraft on a highway near the Italian city of Brescia. The footage shows the aircraft falling straight and hitting the ground, then exploding.— Peacemaker (@peacemaket71) July 23, 2025
Passing cars miraculously avoid a collision and drive through a wall of fire. On board were… pic.twitter.com/ydRKqikZzx