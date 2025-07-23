EN
    Small plane crashes on busy highway in Italy, 2 killed

    21:27, 23 July 2025

    A small plane crashed onto a busy roadway  and immediately caught fire in Azzano Mella commune of Italy’s Brescia province, Kazinform News Agency learned from ANSA.

    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    The moment of the crash fall was caught on video.

    Two bodies – a man and a woman – were recovered from the aircraft. Both sustained fatal injuries.

    Several cars were damaged by the plane wreckage, but the drivers were not injured.

    The cause of the accident is being investigated.

    Italy Plane crash Incidents World News EU
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
