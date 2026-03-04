No refugee seekers from Middle East countries, says Kazakh FM's spokesperson

Zhetybayev dismissed information spreading on social media networks claiming that Kazakhstan is ready to accept refugees from the Middle East region.

First of all, it was stated that there have been no official requests from the countries in the region or international organizations regarding refugee admission to Kazakhstan, he stressed.

The Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson said the discussion centered on whether a protocol exists for welcoming refugees. No statements were made regarding plans on their reception, nor any decisions taken in this regard, he added.

Zhetybayev said: “Being a member of the Refugee Convention, Kazakhstan has appropriate procedures and action algorithms in place.”

He stressed that any such decisions are made in consideration of the position of the state of which potential refugees are citizens.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is ready to help evacuate citizens of other nations stranded in the Middle East countries, subject to seat availability on evacuation flights