No Real Madrid Players?! Spain reveals stunning 2026 World Cup roster

The main point to note is the total absence of Real Madrid players. For the first time ever, no Real Madrid player has been included in Spain’s World Cup squad. Meanwhile, Barcelona has the highest number of call-ups.

Spain’s roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is outlined below.

Goalkeepers include Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), and Joan García (Barcelona).

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid), Eric García (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), and Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona).

Forwards: Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna).

Spain will begin their group-stage campaign against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be historic as the first edition hosted by three countries simultaneously. A total of 16 cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will host matches. The tournament will also expand to 48 national teams for the first time, featuring 104 matches. The World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr FC to a historic Saudi Pro League title, clinching it with a 4-1 win over Damac FC in the final round of the season.