Kazakhstan to expand grain and meat exports to UAE

The meeting focused on strategic cooperation in the agricultural sector. The sides highlighted agricultural collaboration and food security as vital components of bilateral ties.

"The UAE is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Middle East. In the first 11 months of 2025, agricultural trade between our countries grew by nearly 7%. Our main commodities include lamb, beef, legumes, wheat, and other agricultural products. We are interested in further expanding our exports to the UAE, primarily through grain and processed grain products, oilseeds, vegetable oils, meat, and livestock feed, including halal and eco-friendly goods," Saparov pointed out, also proposing establishing long-term export contracts involving state and quasi-state entities.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture, work to align veterinary requirements is continuing. To date, 13 Kazakh enterprises have already secured rights to export red meat and poultry to the UAE. Shipments of live livestock, meat products, and chicken eggs have also been approved.

It was also noted that Kazakhstan is one of the major agricultural producers in the Eurasian region. The country ranks among the top ten global grain exporters, holds 2nd place in the world for flour exports (1.7 million tonnes), and 8th place for sunflower oil exports (600,000 tons). Annual grain exports total approximately 13–14 million tons.

"In this regard, we are ready to support the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 as a long-term partner. To ensure the consistent development of our cooperation, the 2026-2028 Roadmap has been developed to expand mutually beneficial collaboration in agricultural supplies and investment. The signing of this document will create new opportunities for strengthening bilateral ties," the Kazakh Minister underlined.

In turn, Emirati Minister Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi stated that Kazakhstan is a promising partner, noting that the UAE highly values the potential of Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector and the quality of its products. She added that the UAE is prepared to deepen cooperation in food security, implement joint projects, and establish a working group to ensure practical coordination between the two nations.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Kazakhstan returned to the UAE SWAT Challenge with five teams.