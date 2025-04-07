No one in the world does my jump combinations — Mikhail Shaidorov

— How did it feel to win the silver medal at the World Championships?

— I put in a tremendous amount of work during the off-season and throughout the season. There were plenty of challenges along the way, but it all paid off. Honestly, I didn’t expect this result, because our sport is extremely demanding. I believe it was my jump combinations — which no one else in the world is doing — that really played a big role in this success.

— How did you put together your free skate for the World Championships?

— It was a team effort — everyone contributed their ideas. The music was suggested by my choreographer, Vanya Righini, and I really liked it. We worked on the program in different places: Italy, Türkiye, and we finished it in Kazakhstan.

— What goals have you set for yourself for the next season?

— There’s still a lot of work ahead: increasing the technical difficulty, improving skating skills and choreography, creating new programs — we have many different ideas. Once I fully recover from my injuries, I’ll get to work and bring them to life.

— Who is your favorite figure skater?

— My idol in figure skating is Yuzuru Hanyu.

— Tell us about the people who support you.

— There are so many people who support me, and I’m truly grateful to all of them. These are my coaches, Alexei Evgenievich and Ivan Righini, my family, specialists, choreographers, the Directorate of Sports Development, sponsors, and everyone who helps me in various situations. A big thank you to the fans who cheered for me on TV, who were in the arena with the flag, and to everyone who shared these emotions with me. Thank you all so much!

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Mikhail Shaidorov won silver at ISU World Figure Skating Championships.