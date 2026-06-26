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    Kazakhstan reduces gas production at Karachaganak field

    10:42, 26 June 2026

    Kazakhstan has cut gas output at the Karachaganak field following a drone attack on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, Qazinform News Agency quotes Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov as saying.

    Kazakhstan reduces gas production at Karachaganak field
    Photo credit: psa.kz

    Production reduced by 9,000 tons from 34,000 to 25,000 tons.

    He stressed despite the reduction, Kazakhstan’s gas supply remains stable.

    All domestic obligations for gas delivery are being met in full.

    As written before, Kazakhstan’s natural gas consumption will increase by 1 billion cubic meters in 2026.

    Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Energy Ministry of Energy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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