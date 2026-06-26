Kazakhstan reduces gas production at Karachaganak field
10:42, 26 June 2026
Kazakhstan has cut gas output at the Karachaganak field following a drone attack on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, Qazinform News Agency quotes Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov as saying.
Production reduced by 9,000 tons from 34,000 to 25,000 tons.
He stressed despite the reduction, Kazakhstan’s gas supply remains stable.
All domestic obligations for gas delivery are being met in full.
As written before, Kazakhstan’s natural gas consumption will increase by 1 billion cubic meters in 2026.