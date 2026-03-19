No more strikes on South Pars gas field, says Donald Trump

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Israel had “violently lashed out” at the major gas field following tensions in the Middle East. According to him, only a relatively small part of the facility was hit.

Trump said Washington had not been informed about the attack beforehand and stressed that Qatar was not involved and had no prior knowledge of the strike.

He added that Iran, believing Qatar might have been involved, responded by attacking part of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas infrastructure. Trump described that retaliation as unjustified.

The U.S. president said Israel would not conduct further strikes on the South Pars field.

The South Pars field, located in the Persian Gulf, is one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves and is a central part of Iran’s energy sector.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump questioned NATO’s role after allies declined Iran operation.