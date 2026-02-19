Japan to ban power banks on flights starting April

The ban will cover not only charging smartphones with power banks but also charging the devices themselves via onboard power outlets, the source noted.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism decided to tighten safety measures after previously advising passengers since July not to store power banks in overhead compartments and to keep them within reach during flights.

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in power banks, can ignite due to physical impact or gradual degradation, according to the ministry.

Mobile batteries are already prohibited in checked baggage, with restrictions on the number and capacity allowed in carry-on luggage.

A fire aboard an Air Busan low-cost carrier in January 2025 was believed to have been caused by a defective power bank.

