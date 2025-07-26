No medals for Kazakhstan on Day 1 of Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
12:34, 26 July 2025
Kazakhstan’s national judo team have missed out on medals on the first day of the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Bauyrzhan Narbayev was the only representative of Kazakhstan to reach the Grand Slam final. He competed for the bronze medal in the under 66kg weight category bout.
Unfortunately, Narbayev suffered a defeat from Battogtokh Erkhembayar in the bronze medal contest.
As a result, the Kazakh athletes were left empty-handed on Day 1 of the tournament.
Earlier, it was reported that eight judokas will represent Kazakhstan at the Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia.