8 judokas to represent Kazakhstan at Grand Slam in Mongolia
08:16, 18 July 2025
Eight judokas from Kazakhstan are to compete in the 2025 Judo Grand Slam Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, set to take place on July 25-27, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Talgat Orynbassar, Nuradil Alzhan (60 kg), Yerzhan Yerengaipov, Baurzhan Barbaeyv (66 kg), Sayat Seitkaliyev (73 kg), Maiirzhan Zhumabek (81 kg) and Yermakhan Anuarbekov (90 kg) were named to represent Kazakhstan in men’s judo events.
Tolganay Abeuova, the only female judoka on Team Kazakhstan, will compete in the 52 kg weight class.
As reported previously, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik upset his countryman Alexander Shevchenko at the 2025 EFG Swiss Open Gstaad men's singles tennis tournament in Switzerland.