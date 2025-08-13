No meat shortage expected in Kazakhstan

“First of all, I want to emphasize that we have no meat shortage, as the minister has also said and the numbers confirm. There is some market volatility driven by high demand in our traditional export markets, and that’s a good thing. We are moving toward the kind of exports we want to see — processed products with high added value. Export volumes are growing, and earlier we had set an ambitious target of 60,000 tonnes, which I think we will even surpass,” Sultanov said.

Azat Sultanov also announced the launch of a new financing program for livestock producers at 5% annual interest, without subsidies for feedlots.

“This program started on August 1. It now allows us to buy livestock from the public at favorable prices while avoiding the extra costs of high-interest loans,” he explained.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has significantly increased its barley exports, reaching 1.82 million tonnes from September 2024 till August 2025.