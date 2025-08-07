Kazakhstan exports 1.8 mln tonnes of barley

According to the ministry’s press service, this growth was driven by a strong harvest of 3.84 million tonnes, increased demand from Iran and China, and the competitive pricing of Kazakh grain.

“Exports to Iran reached 1.064 million tonnes — nearly 30 times more than last season — while China imported 414,400 tonnes and Uzbekistan 125,200 tonnes. The surge in external demand also positively impacted domestic prices. In September 2024, the average price for barley was 50,000–52,000 tenge per tonne, rising to 85,000–87,000 tenge per tonne by early August 2025,” the ministry noted.

The ministry forecasts total barley exports to reach 1.9 million tonnes in the 2024–2025 marketing year. The domestic market remains stable, supported by JSC “NC” Prod Corporation, which maintains strategic reserves — 500,000 tonnes of wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed grain (wheat and barley).

