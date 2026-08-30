No Kazakhstanis aboard capsized vessel off Cyprus - Foreign Ministry
20:09, 30 August 2026
No Kazakhstani citizens were reportedly aboard the vessel that capsized off the coast of Cyprus, according to preliminary information from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The ministry said in response to a media inquiry that, based on initial information, there were no citizens of Kazakhstan on board the vessel involved in the incident near the island of Cyprus.
“Kazakhstani diplomats continue to verify the information,” the ministry added.
Earlier, it was reported six people had died after a passenger ship capsized off northern Cyprus.