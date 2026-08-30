Six dead after passenger ship capsizes off northern Cyprus

The vessel, identified as the Express and operated by Filo Jet, was carrying 279 people when it capsized about 4.8 km off Kyrenia, according to the Turkish Cypriot news website Kıbrıs Postası(Cyprus Post).

Some passengers were reportedly injured. However, the exact number of the wounded and the severity of their injuries remained unknown.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the death toll from devastating floods in northern Nepal had risen to 734.