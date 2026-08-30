Six dead after passenger ship capsizes off northern Cyprus
19:26, 30 August 2026
Six people were dead after a passenger ship capsized off Kyrenia, Cyprus, on Sunday afternoon shortly after departing from the city's port, according to media reports, Xinhua reports.
The vessel, identified as the Express and operated by Filo Jet, was carrying 279 people when it capsized about 4.8 km off Kyrenia, according to the Turkish Cypriot news website Kıbrıs Postası(Cyprus Post).
Some passengers were reportedly injured. However, the exact number of the wounded and the severity of their injuries remained unknown.
Earlier, Qazinform reported the death toll from devastating floods in northern Nepal had risen to 734.