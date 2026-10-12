No Kazakh citizens among victims of deadly bus crash in Türkiye

According to Turkish broadcaster NTV, the accident occurred on the Gebze-Orhangazi-Izmir highway in Manisa Province, near a toll station in the Akhisar district, when a tourist bus collided with a tow truck.

The crash claimed 11 lives and left 27 people injured, one of whom is in critical condition. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The bus had departed from Bursa and was heading to the thermal springs of Pamukkale in Denizli Province when the accident occurred.

Emergency medical teams, firefighters and police were dispatched to the scene.

The Akhisar Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident. According to NTV, the drivers involved in the crash and the bus owner have been detained as part of the investigation.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 28 people had been killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Tanzania's eastern Morogoro Region.