Kazakhstan wins first set of Davis Cup playoff doubles match against Monaco

In the doubles match, Kazakhstan is represented by Alexander Bublik and Beibit Zhukayev, while Monaco fields Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys.

Phоtо credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

The opening set went to the Kazakhstani pair and was decided in a tie break, 7:6. Bublik and Zhukayev delivered a confident performance on serve, firing three aces and committing just one double fault. Their first serve percentage stood at 79 percent, with Kazakhstan winning 80 percent of points on first serve and collecting 40 points compared to 37 by their opponents.

Phоtо credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that after the first day of play, the overall score in the Davis Cup World Group playoff tie between Kazakhstan and Monaco was level at 1:1.