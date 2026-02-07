EN
    Kazakhstan wins first set of Davis Cup playoff doubles match against Monaco

    15:17, 7 February 2026

    The Davis Cup World Group playoff match between the national teams of Kazakhstan and Monaco is underway in Astana, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan wins first set of Davis Cup playoff doubles match against Monaco
    Phоtо credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    In the doubles match, Kazakhstan is represented by Alexander Bublik and Beibit Zhukayev, while Monaco fields Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys.

    Kazakhstan wins first set of Davis Cup playoff doubles match against Monaco
    Phоtо credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    The opening set went to the Kazakhstani pair and was decided in a tie break, 7:6. Bublik and Zhukayev delivered a confident performance on serve, firing three aces and committing just one double fault. Their first serve percentage stood at 79 percent, with Kazakhstan winning 80 percent of points on first serve and collecting 40 points compared to 37 by their opponents.

    Kazakhstan wins first set of Davis Cup playoff doubles match against Monaco
    Phоtо credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that after the first day of play, the overall score in the Davis Cup World Group playoff tie between Kazakhstan and Monaco was level at 1:1.

    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
