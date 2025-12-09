Kazakhstan sets temporary London stopover for U.S. flights

He told a Government briefing that a direct route would need to pass over the North Pole, through Russian airspace, which requires a long-range aircraft such as the Boeing Dreamliner.

The minister noted that Kazakhstan does not yet have this type of aircraft, and global delivery schedules for Airbus and Boeing are significantly backlogged.

“Aircraft we expected to receive in 2026 will now arrive only in 2027,” Nurlan Sauranbayev said.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayabergenov /Qazinform

He explained that until such wide-body aircraft are available, direct flights to the United States are not possible.

"For now, Air Astana offers travel to the US via London. Passengers transfer once in London and continue their journey using the same ticket.

This temporary route is planned for use until a Dreamliner-type aircraft becomes available. The issue is currently under review,” the minister said.

