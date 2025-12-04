China Eastern Airlines unveils world’s longest flight

According to the carrier, flight MU745 departed Shanghai Pudong International Airport early Thursday en route to Auckland, New Zealand, before continuing to the Argentine capital. The full journey covers an estimated 20,000 kilometers and crosses both hemispheres, setting a new global record for the world’s longest one-way flight.

In its statement, the airline noted that the route will operate twice weekly and represents a major expansion of direct connectivity from Shanghai to South America. The launch introduces a dedicated southbound air corridor across the Pacific, strengthening aviation links among Asia, Oceania, and South America.

The company explained that current aircraft performance limitations require stopovers on routes between China and South America. The new service uses Auckland as a transit point and replaces the traditional northern path that routed through Europe or North America. As a result, total travel time is reduced from about 30 hours to roughly 25.

China Eastern emphasized that the new route not only improves convenience for travelers but also fills a longstanding gap in long-haul international services originating from Shanghai.

