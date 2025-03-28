EN
    No aid requests from Kazakhstani nationals in quake-hit Thailand - MFA

    18:21, 28 March 2025

    This has been said by official spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    earthquake
    Photo credit: freepik

    According to the Kazakh embassy in Thailand, there have been no aid requests from our nationals after a powerful earthquake hit Thailand, said Smadiyarov.

    Earlier, Turistik Qamqor, the administrator of the system guaranteeing the rights of Kazakhstani citizens in outbound tourism, informed that 4,457 tourists from Kazakhstan are staying in Thailand and that no evacuation requests have been received.

    As reported earlier, the Thai Emergency Response Center said on Friday that a 30-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, with people feared trapped inside after a strong tremor. 

