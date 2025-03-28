EN
    30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor, people feared trapped

    13:18, 28 March 2025

    The Thai Emergency Response Center said on Friday that a 30-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, with people feared trapped inside after a strong tremor, Xinhua reports. 

    30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor, people feared trapped
    Screenshot from video

    As written before, several buildings were slightly damaged in Ryskulov and Merke districts in Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, as a result of the quake that occurred late at night.

