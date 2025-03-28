30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor, people feared trapped
The Thai Emergency Response Center said on Friday that a 30-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, with people feared trapped inside after a strong tremor, Xinhua reports.
7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast Asia, mainly impacting Myanmar and Thailand.— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2025
pic.twitter.com/hIEgS2w712
Myanmar’da meydana gelen 7,7 büyüklüğündeki depremde çok sayıda binanın yerle bir olduğu bildiriliyor. #Breaking #Earthquake #Deprem #Myanmar #Bangkok #Thailand pic.twitter.com/IMeJ1aQBXU— 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 (@HamdiCelikbas) March 28, 2025
🏠 A 30-story high-rise building under construction in Bangkok, Thailand, completely collapsed due to strong quakes that rocked Myanmar— Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) March 28, 2025
💢 At least 43 workers are likely trapped in the rubble, with no casualties so far, according to the local media https://t.co/iz1pNkoOnD pic.twitter.com/CYEQxxfRAw
