No aid requests from Kazakhstani nationals in flood-hit Vietnam - MFA

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday several thousand tourists from Kazakhstan are staying in Vietnam.

I note that our embassy and diplomats have received no aid requests from tourists throughout all these days, he said.

Smadiyarov also urged Kazakhstani nationals to stay vigilant and follow any advisories issued by local authorities.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported at least 90 people have died and 12 remain missing after days of heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding and landslides across Vietnam, damaging thousands of homes and disrupting power and transport networks.