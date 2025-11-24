EN
    No aid requests from Kazakhstani nationals in flood-hit Vietnam - MFA

    17:34, 24 November 2025

    The Kazakh embassy in Vietnam has so far received no aid requests from Kazakhstani nationals in the wake of deadly floods ravaging the Southeast Asian country, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Qazinform

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday several thousand tourists from Kazakhstan are staying in Vietnam.

    I note that our embassy and diplomats have received no aid requests from tourists throughout all these days, he said.

    Smadiyarov also urged Kazakhstani nationals to stay vigilant and follow any advisories issued by local authorities.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported at least 90 people have died and 12 remain missing after days of heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding and landslides across Vietnam, damaging thousands of homes and disrupting power and transport networks. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Flooding Vietnam Incidents
