    Nine TPPs no longer in high-risk zone in Kazakhstan – Tokayev

    12:21, 17 December 2025

    Nine thermal power plants have exited the “red” risk zone, and three stations have entered the “green” zone, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced at today’s solemn event at the Akorda Palace, congratulating energy sector workers on their professional holiday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State highlighted ongoing work in the energy sector.

    "Over the past six years, electricity generation has grown by 16 billion kilowatt-hours — roughly equivalent to the annual consumption of an industrially developed region such as Karaganda. At present, Kazakhstan’s power system comprises 237 power stations, with a total installed capacity of 25 GW and an actual available capacity of 21 GW. Thanks to state efforts, the resilience of energy facilities and engineering-utility networks has been significantly strengthened. The number of technical malfunctions during the last heating season decreased by 27%. Nine thermal power plants have exited the ‘red’ risk zone, while three stations have entered the ‘green’ zone,” he said.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated energy workers on their professional holiday.

    Nariman Mergalym
