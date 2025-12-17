Nine TPPs no longer in high-risk zone in Kazakhstan – Tokayev
Nine thermal power plants have exited the “red” risk zone, and three stations have entered the “green” zone, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced at today’s solemn event at the Akorda Palace, congratulating energy sector workers on their professional holiday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State highlighted ongoing work in the energy sector.
"Over the past six years, electricity generation has grown by 16 billion kilowatt-hours — roughly equivalent to the annual consumption of an industrially developed region such as Karaganda. At present, Kazakhstan’s power system comprises 237 power stations, with a total installed capacity of 25 GW and an actual available capacity of 21 GW. Thanks to state efforts, the resilience of energy facilities and engineering-utility networks has been significantly strengthened. The number of technical malfunctions during the last heating season decreased by 27%. Nine thermal power plants have exited the ‘red’ risk zone, while three stations have entered the ‘green’ zone,” he said.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated energy workers on their professional holiday.