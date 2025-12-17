Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates energy workers on professional holiday

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said for Kazakhstan power industry is a sector of strategic importance. It is impossible to build a strong state without steady energy sources. Work in the energy sector makes a significant contribution to the development of the nation, as the fruits of their work are felt by every family, every individual.

The Head of State praised their dedication and expressed his sincere gratitude to all energy workers.

It was reported earlier, Energy Ministry said Kazakhstan to achieve energy surplus before 2029.