11 killed, 3 injured in mass shooting in South Africa

According to a statement issued by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province, the shooting occurred on Tuesday night in the township's Ziko area. Three men arrived and opened fire on 13 men and a woman believed to be pregnant when they were reportedly having a party inside a house.

Police said 10 people, including the woman, died at the scene, and the four others were taken to hospital, one of whom later succumbed to gunshot injuries, bringing the death toll to 11.

SAPS Acting National Commissioner Puleng Dimpane has ordered an immediate activation of a 72-hour tracking operation to seize the suspects.

"Police must act decisively, mobilize all available resources and pursue those responsible until they are brought before the courts," Dimpane noted in a statement.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that some of the victims were on SAPS Crime Intelligence Division's radar over their connection with alleged illegal activities, police said, without disclosing further details.

The motive for the shooting has yet to be confirmed, they said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a U.S. immigration officer shot and wounded a Venezuelan man in Austin, Texas, prompting a federal investigation and calls for local authorities to join the inquiry.