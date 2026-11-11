Nine candidates apply to run in Kyrgyzstan’s 2027 presidential election

Among the candidates are Aimen Kasenov, Azamat Esenbekov, Syimyk Zhapykeev, Akai Kydyrov, Iskhak Masaliev, Sadyr Zhaparov, Baktybek Kalmamatov, Bakytbek Adylov and Amur Aiba Meder.

The candidate nomination process is continuing, with contenders currently collecting voter signatures in support of their candidacies. Citizens can endorse candidates electronically through the Tunduk mobile application.

As written before, the presidential election is set to take place on January 27, 2027.

The preliminary voter list for the upcoming presidential election in Kyrgyzstan includes 4,467,040 citizens, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).