Nikol Pashinyan named Armenia's PM for new term

The appointment was made under Article 149 of Armenia's Constitution and formalized by a presidential decree published on the President's official website.

“Pursuant to Article 149, Part 1 of the Constitution, Nikol Pashinyan is hereby appointed Prime Minister,” the decree reads.

The first session of Armenia's newly elected parliament, formed following the June 7 parliamentary elections, opened on August 2.

In accordance with the Constitution, the government resigned on the day the new parliament convened. Pashinyan submitted the cabinet's resignation to the President, who subsequently accepted it.

Under Article 149 of the Constitution, the president appoints as prime minister the candidate nominated by the political force holding a parliamentary majority. The Civil Contract party, which retains a majority in the National Assembly, once again nominated Pashinyan for the post.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Armenia's government had resigned after the newly elected National Assembly convened for its first session, in accordance with the country's Constitution.