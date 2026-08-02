Armenian government resigns under constitutional procedure

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the move during a livestream on his Facebook page, saying the government had formally submitted its resignation to President Vahagn Khachaturyan in line with Article 158 of the Constitution.

"Today marked the opening of the first session of the ninth convocation of the National Assembly, and under Article 158 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, the government submits its resignation to the President on the day the parliament convenes for its first session," Pashinyan said.

The prime minister then read the government's resignation statement addressed to the president before signing the document.

Pashinyan noted that members of the cabinet would continue performing their duties until a new government is formed.

He also said that, under Article 149 of the Constitution, the Armenian President will appoint a prime minister nominated by the parliamentary majority following the start of the new legislature's term, after which a new cabinet will be formed.

The ninth convocation of Armenia's National Assembly, elected in the June 7 parliamentary elections, convened for its first session on August 2. Under the Constitution, the sitting government resigns once the newly elected parliament begins its work, after which the President appoints a prime minister nominated by the parliamentary majority.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Türkiye and Iraq had signed a one-year agreement to keep the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline in operation.