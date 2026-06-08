Nikol Pashinyan declares victory in Armenia's parliamentary elections
07:05, 8 June 2026
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the Civil Contract party, has declared victory for his political force in the country's parliamentary elections, TASS reports.
Parliamentary elections were held on June 7, 2026, and the Civil Contract party has won. The Civil Contract party will single-handedly form the government, Pashinyan said during a press conference broadcast by local television channels.
As written before, voting in Armenia’s parliamentary elections has concluded, with all 2,005 polling stations across the country closing at 8:00 p.m., including nine polling stations operating in penitentiary institutions.