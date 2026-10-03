Nike to cut jobs in major operating model overhaul

The company announced that decisions on roles affected by the changes will begin in calendar year 2027 and beyond. Nike has not yet determined how many roles or which locations will be affected, warning that media figures are speculative.

The changes, called “Pace,” are built around four priorities: accelerating supply chain modernization, organizing into three geographies, establishing a new campus in Bengaluru, India, and changing how Nike works and manages its workforce.

Under the new structure, Nike will organize its operations into three geographies: Americas, bringing together North America and Latin America; APGC, covering Asia Pacific and Greater China; and EMEA, which will continue operating as it does today.

The APGC leadership team will be based in Singapore, while some roles currently supporting the region from Beaverton will move closer to the markets they serve. Nike expects teams to move into this new formation in fiscal 2028.

Nike is also establishing a new campus in Bengaluru, describing India as an important growth market and manufacturing hub. The campus will support work across Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse, with employees already in India moving there in phases.

The company said the workforce changes are intended to redirect investment toward product innovation, brand storytelling, consumer connection, sport and growth.

Nike plans to share more details about its next phase of growth, financial plan and how Pace supports its long-term competitive position at its Investor Day on Nov. 16-17. The company will hold its next NIKE Team Meeting on Nov. 18.

Earlier, it was reported that BMW announced plans to cut management roles by 20% by mid-2027 as it expands its use of artificial intelligence to boost efficiency and profitability.