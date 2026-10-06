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    Military plane with 32 onboard crashes in Nigeria's Ondo State

    07:43, 6 October 2026

    A Nigerian military aircraft carrying 32 people crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State, after losing contact with air traffic controllers, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Nigeria, plane crash
    Photo credit: Clive R Martin from Addlestone Surrey, England - NAF931-2, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=177870853

    According to Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, the aircraft disappeared from radar at about 09:13 am local time on October 5, and attempts to establish radio communication were unsuccessful. The plane disappeared while en route from Benin to Lagos

    Later it was confirmed that the aircraft had crashed and that the wreckage had been located.

    “Preliminary information indicated that 25 passengers and seven crew members were on board. The wreckage has been located and search and rescue operations are ongoing,” Keyamo said in a statement.

    Nigeria's aviation minister also said that military aircraft operations fall outside the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority but pledged full cooperation and assistance to the military in the rescue effort.

    President Bola Tinubu extended his condolences to the families of 25 passengers and 7 crew members and ordered a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

    “This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten," he said.

    Earlier, it was reported that a military aircraft crashed in Russia's Far East, killing six crew members.

    Nigeria Africa World News Incidents Plane crash
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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