Niagara Falls to shine in colors of Kyrgyzstan flag in honor of Independence Day

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the USA and Canada said that the illumination will begin at 22:30 and will last 15 minutes, the illumination can be observed from both the Canadian and American sides.

For citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic living in Canada, a meeting of Kyrgyzstanis living in different cities of Canada, the performance of the anthem, the Kara-Zhorgo flash mob, as well as the performance of national instruments are planned.

The diplomatic mission thanked the Kyrgyz diaspora from Montreal "KG Québec-communauté kirghiz" and "Niagara Parks" for their support.

