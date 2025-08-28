Festive events to mark Uzbekistan’s 34th independence anniversary in Tashkent 

According to the Tashkent city administration, the festivities will begin at 12:00 on the square near the Uzexpocentre exhibition complex in Yunusabad district.

From 18:00, celebrations will continue in multiple venues, including Coca Cola Garden in Bektemir district, Furqat Park in Mirabad district, the central boulevard in Sergeli, River Park in Almazar district, ECO SEUL in Uchtepa district, Dream Park in Chilanzar district, Navruz Park in Shaykhantakhur district, and the Yangi Darkhon mahalla in Yangihayot district.

At 19:00, concert programs will commence in Central Park, Mirzo Ulugbek district, Ashkhabad Park, Yashnabad district, and Dustlik Park, Yakkasaray district.

The program will feature performances by renowned artists, folklore ensembles, and young talents.

