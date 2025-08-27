Niagara Falls to be illuminated in colors of Tajikistan’s National Flag Sep 9
On September 8, 2025, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in the colors of the National Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Tajik Embassy in the U.S.
“The Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United States of America is honored to announce that in recognition of the 34th anniversary of Independence Day, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in the colors of the National Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan. The illumination will be accompanied by spectacular fireworks.
The event will take place on September 8 at 10:00 pm EDT (UTC-4) / on September 9 – the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan – at 7:00 am Dushanbe time (UTC+5),” a statement from the Tajik Embassy reads.
In November 2024, the State Flag of Kazakhstan was displayed on Belgrade Tower in honor of the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Serbia.