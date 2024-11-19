Kazakhstan's flag displayed on Belgrade Tower
08:35, 19 November 2024
Serbia is one of Kazakhstan's most important partners in the Balkan Peninsula. The Kazakh delegation, led by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received a special welcome, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the 'BORT No. 1' telegram channel.
The Belgrade Tower is lit up with the colors of the national flag of Kazakhstan.
The 168-meter tower was officially opened on October 15 this year.
Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Belgrade for an official visit. This year marks 28 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Over the decades, the two nations have strengthened bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural exchange.