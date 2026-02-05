News without borders: President’s TV & Radio Complex enters Pakistani media market

The document was signed by Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, and Muhammad Asim, Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan.

The parties agreed to collaborate on information exchange, joint coverage of significant socio-political events, and the sharing of professional expertise in news content production.

It is noted that cooperating with the Associated Press of Pakistan grants the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan access to the Pakistani market, South Asia’s second-largest audience, with over 250 million people. The TV and Radio Complex remains committed to expanding its professional network across the region, targeting a combined audience of over 2 billion people.

For reference

TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the biggest media companies in Kazakhstan, uniting the national Jibek Joly television channel and radio station, international channels Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema, and Silk Way Prime, the Qazinform International News Agency, and the Documentary Film Center.

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) is Pakistan’s state-owned news agency, operating since 1947. The agency provides news in English, Arabic, Urdu, and several regional languages (Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi) and collaborates with over 40 leading foreign news agencies.

As previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on a state visit on February 3. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.