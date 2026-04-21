News without borders: Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, Mongolia’s MNB launch joint media agenda

Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director at the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, and Gerel Gankhuyag, General Director at the Mongolian National Public Radio and Television, signed the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation on Tuesday, setting up the basis for the development and strengthening cooperation between the parties in the media field.

In particular, the parties agreed on media content sharing; co-production of content; training and internship of employees; dissemination of mass media and their products at the national and international levels; provision of technical means of media production; as well as use of correspondent network resources.

Particular emphasis will be placed on joint media projects aimed at unlocking the tourism, cultural, and economic potential of the two countries. Additionally, plans are envisaged to strengthen partnerships in modern digital media, with a focus on online platforms, social media, and multimedia production.

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan acts as a state media hub supporting the Head of State’s activities. It operates as a major media holding company, uniting the Jibek Joly TV channel, Jibek Joly radio, the Documentary Film Center, and the Qazinform International News Agency, a multilingual news agency covering six languages: Kazakh, Russian, Uzbek, English, Chinese, and the Arabic script (tote zhazu).

The Mongolian National Public Radio and Television (MNB) stands as the nation's largest media company and only public service broadcaster. It offers a diverse range of content through four radio stations and six television channels, one of which is the round-the-clock news channel MNB News. Voice of Mongolia (VOM) radio broadcasts in seven languages: Mongolian, English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and German. Selected MNB television and radio programs are also produced in the Kazakh language.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa held extended talks at the Akorda presidential palace in Astana.