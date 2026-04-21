Kazakhstan attaches special importance to strengthening cooperation with Mongolia – Tokayev

“We are the heirs of the ancient nomadic civilization of Eurasian. Kazakh and Mongolian people share common history, they are bound by friendship, common roots and similar traditions. Kazakhstan attaches special importance to further strengthening cooperation with Mongolia. We consider today’s visit highly significant. It opens new opportunities for strengthening relations between the two countries. We have the necessary political will and determination. There is also sufficient trade and economic potential. Today, our multifaceted ties are developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual support. The positive dynamics of relations are facilitated by active political dialogue at a high level, as well as interaction between the governments and parliaments of the two countries,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State also emphasized that he fondly remembers his state visit to Mongolia in October 2024.

“As part of the visit, we have achieved a number of agreements and signed important documents. As a result, bilateral relations have been elevated to the level of strategic partnership. Our trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation strengthens. Commodity turnover is increasing. We plan to implement certain projects in industrial sector,” said the Kazakh President.

Earlier, it was reported that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had welcomed his Mongolian counterpart Khurelsukh Ukhnaa in Akorda.