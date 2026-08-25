New Zealand to introduce social media ban for under-16s

Luxon said about one in three children spends five hours a day on social media, warning that social media platforms expose young people to addictive technology and pressures that can affect family life, sleep, relationships, mental health and education.

In a video statement posted on X, he said nearly 40% of teenagers had said they regretted that social media had ever been invented.

Luxon said social media “is doing them harm.”

We’re taking action to protect young people online, backing parents and holding big tech accountable. pic.twitter.com/PEZC8EyjFp — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) August 24, 2026

If passed, the bill would hold social media platforms accountable for restricting access by under-16s, with significant financial penalties for non-compliance.

To note, Australia became the first country to introduce a ban on social media use by children under 16. More than 4.7 million under-16 accounts were deactivated in the first days after the ban took effect on December 10, 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the UAE Cabinet approved new regulations governing children’s access to social media platforms, introducing stricter safeguards to enhance minors’ online safety.